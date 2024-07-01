Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hempacco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 19,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

About Hempacco

