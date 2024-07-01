Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,716 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

