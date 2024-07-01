Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 607 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,286,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $595.06 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.90 and a 200-day moving average of $556.31.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.36.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,658 shares of company stock worth $20,970,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

