Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,086 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

