Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DTE stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

