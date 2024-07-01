Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $200.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

