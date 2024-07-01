Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.