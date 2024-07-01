Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,291,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

HPE opened at $21.17 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

