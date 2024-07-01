Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $21.64

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $25.76. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 1,409,454 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 17.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

