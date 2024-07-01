Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $224.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.75.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

