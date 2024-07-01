HUNT Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. HUNT has a total market cap of $57.83 million and approximately $966,786.19 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

