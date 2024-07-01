Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBANL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,754. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

