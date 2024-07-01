i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,210.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.