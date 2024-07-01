Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.
About Iida Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.