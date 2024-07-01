Indra Sistemas, S.A. (ISMAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 26th

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Indra Sistemas Stock Up 8.3 %

ISMAY stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.88%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

