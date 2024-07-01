Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $6.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 995,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.