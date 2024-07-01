Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,010

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 1,010 ($12.81) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 871.17 ($11.05).

Informa Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Informa

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 857.20 ($10.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 837.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 809.64. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($8.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 880.62 ($11.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,857.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

