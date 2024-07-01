Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $114.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

