Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $23.59

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $23.59 or 0.00037557 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $79.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services."

