Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $251.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.20.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.52. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

