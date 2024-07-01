Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 22,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $210.62 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,087 shares of company stock worth $44,016,111 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

