International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.30. 1,236,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,422. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

