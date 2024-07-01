Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $679.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $683.91.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $657.21 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

