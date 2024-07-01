Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,730 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.