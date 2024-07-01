Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.