Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of RSPG opened at $80.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

