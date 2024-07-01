InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BSCX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.