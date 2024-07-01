Investors Buy Large Volume of GSK Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,999 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 7,195 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.0 %

GSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

