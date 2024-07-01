iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $131.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.22.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

