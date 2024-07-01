Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

