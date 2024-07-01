Ironwood Financial llc Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

