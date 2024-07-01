iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

