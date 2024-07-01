iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,646,000 after buying an additional 504,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

