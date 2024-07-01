iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Foundation bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,890,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.26 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

