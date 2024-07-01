iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $47.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
