iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

