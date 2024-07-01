iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,940 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ESGU stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.