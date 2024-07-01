iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXN opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.