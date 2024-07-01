iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTI stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

