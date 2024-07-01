iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.11

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

