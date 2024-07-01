iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.11

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
