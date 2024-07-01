iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

