iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 865,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

