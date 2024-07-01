iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,441,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.