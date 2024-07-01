iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $698,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 455,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.