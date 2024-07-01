iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,507 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

