iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $150.50 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $154.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

