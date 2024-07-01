iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

