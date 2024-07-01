Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.84 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

