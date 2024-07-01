Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.84 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.