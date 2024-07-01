Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.9%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 571,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,976,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,587 shares of company stock valued at $422,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.