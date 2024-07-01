John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBT stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

