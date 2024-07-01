Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.